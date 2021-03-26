Stop-and-Go Stolen U-Haul Truck Chase Continues for Hours on LA Streets

The driver of a stolen U-Haul box truck led Los Angeles police on a slow-speed chase that went on for hours on streets in the Mid-City area.

The chase began around 1 a.m. in the Miracle Mile. The truck stopped several times during the overnight chase.

When the driver stopped near Sixth Street, west of La Brea Avenue, near the Park La Brea apartment complex, video showed the tires of the truck were blown out.

The driver continued until stopping again in a Hancock Park neighborhood near South Sycamore Avenue and West Sixth Street. Patrol cars surrounded the truck and the driver surrendered after a standoff.

Details about the truck theft were not immediately available.