chase

Stop-and-Go Stolen U-Haul Truck Chase Continues for Hours on LA Streets

The unusual chase in the Miracle Mile and Mid-City areas began at about 1 a.m.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The driver of a stolen U-Haul box truck led Los Angeles police on a slow-speed chase that went on for hours on streets in the Mid-City area.

The chase began around 1 a.m. in the Miracle Mile. The truck stopped several times during the overnight chase.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

When the driver stopped near Sixth Street, west of La Brea Avenue, near the Park La Brea apartment complex, video showed the tires of the truck were blown out.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 47 mins ago

Sheriff's Department to Resume Limited Visiting in OC Jails March 26

Echo Park 2 hours ago

Protesters and Police Clash Near Echo Park, Reporters Detained, Few Homeless Remain

The driver continued until stopping again in a Hancock Park neighborhood near South Sycamore Avenue and West Sixth Street. Patrol cars surrounded the truck and the driver surrendered after a standoff.

Details about the truck theft were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

chasePursuituhaul
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us