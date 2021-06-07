Pursuit

Officers Pursue Motorcycle in the San Gabriel Valley

Officers are chasing a motorcycle rider who is traveling at high speed on freeways and streets in the San Gabriel Valley.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

The motorcycle was traveling at speeds well above 100 mph. The rider stopped at a gas station for fuel, yanking the pump handle from a customer at the 76 station before speeding off again.

Deputies and officers in patrol cars followed the rider at times, but pulled off as a sheriff's department helicopter tracked the motorcycle.

