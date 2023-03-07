Police pursuit

Six Hospitalized When Car Stolen in Armed Robbery Crashes Into Two Vehicles at End of LAPD Pursuit

A stolen car taken in an armed robbery crashed into two other vehicles in the Harvard Heights area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Police at the scene of a crash Tuesday March 7, 2023 in Harvard Heights.
Six people were hospitalized in a three-car crash at the end of a stolen car chase early Tuesday in Los Angeles' Harvard Heights area.

At least one person was arrested in the crash that left two people in critical condition.

The crash was reported at about 12:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Washington Boulevard in the neighborhood west of downtown Los Angeles. The car with four people inside was stolen in an armed robbery, police said.

"That's somewhat of a more serious crime," said LAPD Sgt. Rick Hernandez. "The officers will usually continued to pursue that type of vehicle being that they're involved in victimizing people and committing robberies. Those are the individuals that really need to be taken into custody.

The driver crashed into two other vehicles during the chase.

The critically injured patients were identified as a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. A 22-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear which patients were in the pursuit car.

