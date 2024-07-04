5 minors detained following stolen Kia Soul pursuit that ended in Hawthorne

A driver and four passengers ran from a stolen Kia Soul Thursday at the end of a chase in southern Los Angeles County that ended in a Hawthorne neighborhood.

The five individuals, all of whom are minors, ran into a residential area after the pursuit, which was on the 110 Freeway and nearby streets on a day of light traffic due to the Fourth of July holiday. The chase picked up speed after the driver exited onto streets in the Wilmington area.

The driver returned to the freeway in Carson, where speeds reached 90 mph. The Soul weaved across lanes and onto the shoulder of the road as it passed other cars on a relatively wide-open Los Angeles freeway.

The driver went through several red lights before stopping in a Hawthorne neighborhood on Jefferson Avenue and W. 129th Street, where all occupants got out of the Kia simultaneously and sprinted between apartment buildings. They were taken into custody later Thursday afternoon.

"I don’t know what’s going on with our generation. They don’t think straight. There’s better things to do than steal a car and flash it around and then get chased and then arrested," said a neighbor in Hawthorne.

Deputies released some of the minors who were passengers to their parents shortly after.

Details about the initial crime in the South Los Angeles area were not immediately available.