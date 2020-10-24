Three Injured After Driver in Police Chase Crashes Into Vehicle

A motorist fleeing police in South Los Angeles triggered a two-vehicle crash that left three people injured, including one critically, authorities said Saturday.

The crash was reported in the 1300 block of West 37th Street, near Normandie Avenue, at about 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officers on patrol tried to pull over a motorist during a routine traffic stop. The suspect did not stop and tried to flee from officers, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

At some point the motorist struck another vehicle, injuring two people in that vehicle, Cervantes said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

An occupant in the suspect's vehicle was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries, she said. The motorist in that vehicle was taken into custody.

Paramedics took a 40-year-old man, a one-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl to a hospital in unknown condition. The officer and a fifth person declined to be taken to a hospital, Stewart said.