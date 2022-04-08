Watch: Motorcycle Rider Wanted by CHP Arrested After Stop for Gas

A motorcycle rider wanted by authorities in Southern California was taken into custody Friday after stopping for gas.

A chase began on the 405 Freeway in Carson, but officers soon went into tracking mode due to high speeds. NewsChopper4 followed the motorcycle as it traveled at high speeds on freeways in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Officers monitored the motorcycle's location from a helicopter as the biker weaved around slower-moving vehicles by splitting lanes.

The motorcyclist was on the 10 Freeway at about 9:30 a.m. before transitioning to the 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles, merging onto the eastbound 91 Freeway, entering the 57 Freeway heading south and going east on the 22 Freeway.

The rider exited the freeway on Chapman Avenue and pulled into a fuel station in Orange. A CHP officer arrived soon after, using his patrol car to block in the motorcycle.

The rider surrendered and was taken into custody.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.