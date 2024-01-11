police chase

Prius rammed by police SUV during chase strikes woman in Harbor City crosswalk

The chase began after reports of at least one carjacking in the South Bay.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A woman carrying grocery bags in a crosswalk was struck by a pursuit driver in a stolen Toyota Prius Thursday during a frightening chase in Los Angeles' Harbor City area.

The chase began just before 1 p.m. in Los Angeles' South Bay. The driver entered a parking structure at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance and, at about the same time, a carjacking was reported in the same general area involving a Prius.

Torrance police spotted the stolen Prius and chased the driver into the Harbor City area.

The driver was speeding on the wrong side of the street and blowing through stoplights in Harbor City before the Toyota Prius hopped a curb and knocked down a light pole.

The damaged Prius was slowing when it was tapped from behind by a patrol SUV. The car was sent into a slide and struck a woman crossing the street.

She was knocked to the ground, but got back up and walked away. She did not appear to be seriously injured as she talked with firefighter-paramedics.

Police later confirmed there were no serious injuries.

The driver ran from the Prius, but was taken into custody at a nearby Carl's Jr restaurant.

