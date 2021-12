A Metro bus turned into a major hazard for a driver in a car chase that ended at a Southern California golf course.

The chase in Pacoima began after a report of a stolen car. It took a turn when the driver swerved to avoid the bus, crashing onto a median.

The driver got out of the car, climbed over a wall and ran onto the nearby Hansen Dam Golf Course.

After a search, officers caught up with the man and arrested him.