Suspected DUI driver travels at speeds 100+ mph during chase to San Pedro

A possible DUI driver who led police on a high-speed chase from Newport Beach to San Pedro surrendered to authorities following the ordeal.

The chase began sometime around 11 p.m. after the California Highway Patrol responded to a suspected DUI driver. At times exceeding speeds of 100 mph, the driver traveled on freeways at dangerous speeds while trying to evade officers.

Eventually, the driver exited onto surface streets in San Pedro and surrendered to law enforcement near the intersection on 7th Street and Harbor Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.