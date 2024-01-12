police chase

SUV driver crashes into car at end of chase in South LA neighborhood

By Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a crash at the end of a chase Jan. 12, 2024 in South LA.
NBCLA

A driver sought in a kidnapping crashed into another car at the end of a chase in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The chase driver then ran from the crash scene and into a residential area. After a brief search, the driver was taken into custody.

Details about the kidnapping report and the man's identity were not immediately available.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in the crash.

