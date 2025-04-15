Los Angeles freeway chase ends in Koreatown neighborhood

A chase on freeways in the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles ended Tuesday afternoon in a Koreatown neighborhood.

The chase involving a Ford Focus began in Alhambra east of Los Angeles after a criminal threats report. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The driver exited the 10 Freeway onto streets in the Harvard Heights area, then entered Koreatown. The driver stopped at an apartment complex and appeared to get out of the sedan.

Several California Highway Patrol vehicles were outside the apartment.

No arrests were reported early Tuesday afternoon.

