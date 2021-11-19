Police Chase

Watch: Officers Pursue Wrong-Way Freeway Driver in LA, Orange Counties

The driver of a stolen Honda sedan was driving against traffic on the 5 Freeway in Buena Park during a highly unpredictable chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

A driver in a stolen car traveled the wrong way on a busy Orange County freeway during a chase that began south of downtown Los Angeles.

Details about the car theft were not immediately available. NBC4 is attempting to confirm that the driver is wanted for a carjacking.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Honda sedan driver was on the 5 Freeway south of downtown Los Angeles before exiting onto streets in Bell Gardens. The chase continued back on the 5 Freeway and into Orange County.

A driver stops during a police pursuit on the 5 Freeway in Orange County.
NBCLA
A driver stops during a police pursuit on the 5 Freeway in Orange County.

The chase took a stunning twist when the driver made a U-turn and went the wrong way on the 5 Freeway, continuing north for several miles in southbound lanes. Law enforcement officers stopped traffic in the Buena Park area, where the driver pulled over on the side of the freeway.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

West Hollywood 19 mins ago

‘Gruesome' Random Stabbing Outside WeHo Whole Foods Leaves Man Bleeding on Sidewalk

San Pedro 1 hour ago

Watch: Gas Pump Line Dispute Turns Violent in San Pedro

The driver eventually continued on the freeway and exited onto Beach Boulevard, where officers used a PIT maneuver to spin the car. The driver reversed and continued into Fullerton, Buena Park and La Mirada before heading back into southern Los Angeles County.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Police Chase
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us