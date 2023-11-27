Pickup pursuit ends in spinout and crash in San Gabriel Valley

A pursuit east of Los Angeles ended Monday with a dramatic spinout and crash.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

The chase was in the San Bernardino County community of Montclair before heading west into Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. The pickup, which appeared to have a damaged rear tire, began fish-tailing on a street in San Dimas before spinning and crashing into a curb.

Officers took the driver into custody at gunpoint.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Refresh this page for updates.