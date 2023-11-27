police chase

Pickup pursuit ends in spinout and crash in San Gabriel Valley

By Jonathan Lloyd

A pursuit east of Los Angeles ended Monday with a dramatic spinout and crash.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

The chase was in the San Bernardino County community of Montclair before heading west into Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. The pickup, which appeared to have a damaged rear tire, began fish-tailing on a street in San Dimas before spinning and crashing into a curb.

Officers took the driver into custody at gunpoint.

