Wrong-way chase on streets near downtown LA ends in crash and search for driver

A pickup driver who was speeding the wrong way on streets near downtown Los Angeles during a chase ran from the truck after crashing into a parked car.

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.

The driver made several U-turns in the middle of the street, hopped a curb onto a sidewalk and struck at least two other vehicles south of downtown Los Angeles. The driver squeezed through alleyways and between traffic in an industrial business area before crashing into a parked car and jumping out of the truck.

Officers chased the driver into what appeared to be a cargo transport business near Paloma Street and Pico Boulevard. After several minutes, police placed red tape across the building entrance before firefighter-paramedics entered the building.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it responded to a shooting in the area. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was armed with a weapon.

A receptionist at the business told NBCLA said she heard gunfire. Police have not confirmed there was a shooting inside the building.

Aerial video showed a man being taken out of the building on a gurney.

There have been not reports of injuries involving officers.