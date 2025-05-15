Watch: Officers chase robbery suspects in Santa Clarita Valley

California Highway Patrol officers chased a driver Thursday afternoon in the Los Angeles County area, starting in the Santa Clarita Valley and continuing through the San Fernando Valley and downtown Los Angeles.

As officers believed the driver behind the wheel of a white SUV to be a robbery suspect, the chase began before 12 noon along the southbound 5 Freeway near the Lyons exit in Stevenson Ranch.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The CHP said the officers began following the driver when the person, who has links to a case investigated by the Bakersfield Police Department, failed to yield.

"The CHP was notified to be on the lookout of a White SUV involved in a robbery earlier (Thursday,)" Officer Isabel Diaz with the CHP said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The pursuit continued through the San Fernando Valley as the driver led the officers onto the southbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar and Pacoima.

The suspect's vehicle traveled recklessly on the Southern California freeways, reaching the speed of over 100 miles per hour.

When the vehicle reached the downtown LA, it squeezed through the shoulder of the eastbound 10 Freeway and, at one point, rammed into the back of another SUV near Alameda Street.

It was not immediately clear if there were passengers inside the white SUV.

Refresh this page for updates.