Driver surrenders at end of slow-moving van chase in LA's South Bay

A driver was taken into custody in Redondo Beach at the end of a slow-moving chase on streets in Los Angeles' South Bay.

The chase began after a report of a stolen van in Long Beach. The driver was on the 110 and 405 freeways before exiting in Los Angeles' South Bay area.

The driver was traveling at speeds around 30 mph in Redondo Beach and nearby communities. At least one spike strip was deployed, but the driver appeared to avoid it.

The driver eventually stopped, got out of the van and made a brief run for it before dropping to the ground. He was swarmed by deputies and arrested.

Details about the van theft were not immediately available.