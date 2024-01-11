Woman in crosswalk struck during pursuit in Carson

A woman was struck by a pursuit driver Thursday during a chase in the Carson area.

The chase began after at least one carjacking in the South Bay. NBCLA was working to confirm details about the car-jackings.

The Prius was spun around into a woman crossing the street after it was struck from behind by a patrol SUV. The woman, carrying grocery bags, got up and walked onto the sidewalk.

NBCLA is working to confirm details about the injured pedestrian's condition, but she appeared to be walking and speaking with firefighter-paramedics after the collision.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver was taken into custody at a nearby business.

Refresh this page for updates.