Watch: Officers Chase Motorcycle on LA Freeways, Streets and Off-Road Paths

Officers pursued a motorcycle rider Monday on freeways, streets and even off-road areas in a park north of downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit was in the Santa Fe Springs area at about 10:15 a.m. The off-road motorcycle rider headed north into the downtown LA area before exiting onto streets in Echo Park followed by an officer on a motorcycle.

The rider then exited onto a path in Elysian Park before coming out onto Stadium Way and winding through a few neighborhoods near Dodger Stadium. The rider returned to the same area a few minutes later, riding past park visitors and picnickers with California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit.

Two CHP officers took the rider into custody in an alley that led to a parking area behind a residence in Silver Lake.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.