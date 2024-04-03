Pickup chase ends under downtown Los Angeles freeway

Officers chased a driver Tuesday on freeways and streets near downtown Los Angeles before the driver ducked out of sight under a freeway overpass.

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle in the Inland Empire.

The driver in an extended cab pickup headed west on the 10 Freeway through the San Gabriel Valley and into the downtown Los Angeles area, exiting the freeway onto streets as the morning drive got underway.

Officers backed off the chase in downtown LA, but a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter was overhead when the driver went under a 10 Freeway overpass at Hooper Avenue and 16th Street. The truck with two occupants did not emerge from under the freeway.

Officers found the truck, but no arrests were reported early Tuesday.