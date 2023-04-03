Watch: Deputies Pursue Stolen Sheriff's Department SUV in Long Beach Area

Deputies are pursuing the driver of a stolen sheriff's department vehicle SUV in the Long Beach area.

Details about the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle theft were not immediately available.

The chase began in the Compton area. The driver of the SUV with flashing lights activated was on streets in the South Los Angeles and Long Beach areas before entering the 91 Freeway.

The driver reached speeds around 100 mph on the freeway.

Deputy Miguel Meza said there are likely weapons inside the SUV, including a secured shotgun.

Last week, the theft of a California Highway Patrol cruiser led to a chase north of Los Angeles. The driver of that stolen law enforcement vehicle was killed when he jumped from the car as it was traveling at an estimated 50 mph.