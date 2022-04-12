SoCal Police Respond to Brooklyn Subway Shooting

A number of police agencies around Southern California responded to the shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City Tuesday morning, expressing sympathy for those injured and reminding the public of their patrol efforts.

The event, as of late Tuesday morning, appears to be an isolated incident in New York City, but SoCal police departments are monitoring the situation.

The Los Angeles Police Department reminded the public Tuesday morning of its regular patrols through the city.

"The LAPD is closely monitoring reports of a multiple victim shooting this morning at a subway train station in Brooklyn," the police department said on Twitter. "We’re in contact with our local, state & federal partners, and as always, providing high visibility patrols throughout the city, including bus & rail stations."

The LAPD did not mention extra patrols at this time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also told NBC4 that it is watching the situation in New York, but is not increasing its patrols at this time.

"We are monitoring the situation in New York," the LASD said. "There is no increase for security at this time."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva expressed sympathy for the shooting victims in a public Twitter statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured during the shooting at the New York subway station," Villanueva said. "@LASDHQ offers our deepest condolences to the families touched by tragedy of this senseless shooting while reaffirming our commitment to protect our residents."

The Long Beach Police Department is increasing patrols "out of an abundance of caution," they announced on Twitter.

"We are aware of a shooting incident in a Brooklyn Substation from earlier this morning," LBPD said. "At this time, there are no known threats to the City of Long Beach, however out of an abundance of caution, we will be providing increased patrols throughout the City."