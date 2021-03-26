SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters

After several months of pandemic-related closures, a number of regional cultural destinations, theme parks, aquariums, and other spots are gearing up for reopening, or have already welcomed guests back.
The announcements began soon after Los Angeles County entered the less-restrictive
Red Tier on March 15, permitting visitors inside a number of places, including museums and aquariums, at a limited capacity.
Important: Do keep in mind that every place on the list below has new safety protocols in place, which could include advance timed tickets. Knowing what to expect and prepare for ahead of time is a solid plan.
Reading up on masks, social distancing, and other safety guidelines at each site, before purchasing tickets, is strongly recommended.
Take a look at some of the firm-to-expected plans of local places below; this list will be updated and possibly revised in the weeks to come.
14 photos
1/14
NHMLAC
The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County will reopen on April 1, 2021. The outdoor Butterfly Pavilion is one of the ticketed features, as well as the institution's famous dinosaur displays. Please review
all safety guidelines before purchasing your advance tickets.
2/14
La Brea Tar Pits Museum
The
La Brea Tar Pits Museum will reopen on April 8. Travel back in local time at the "Mammoths & Mastodons" exhibit and check out what paleontologists are studying at the Fossil Lab.
3/14
The Autry Museum of the American West will reopen on March 30, 2021. The Griffith Park-based museum will feature two limited-time exhibits, with more to come: "Masters of the American West" and "When I Remember I See Red." Advance reservations are necessary.
4/14
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor
Amoeba Music will debut in its brand-new space on April 1, 2021. There's a special with-purchase poster giveaway on opening day, and other celebratory happenings. Remember your face mask and keep in mind that capacity will be limited.
5/14
Norton Simon Museum
The
Norton Simon Museum is looking to "... a phased reopening beginning in mid-May," per a March 23 announcement. There are still several ways to "enjoy the museum from home" via the Pasadena institution's web site.
6/14
© The Huntington/John Sullivan
Visitors may access the flowery grounds of
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens now, but the galleries are currently closed. That's changing on April 17, when a trio of galleries at the San Marino landmark, including the one with Thomas Gainsborough's "The Blue Boy," will open.
7/14
California Science Center
California Science Center will reopen on Saturday, March 27. The pavilion where the Space Shuttle Endeavour is displayed will again be open, as well as the center's exhibits, including the one devoted to LEGO bricks. Look also for the on-site IMAX Theater to resume screenings.
8/14
Aquarium of the Pacific
The
Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach reopened on March 16, following an earlier opening for members. The outside areas, including the Lorikeet Forest and shark pools, had already been open, but the indoor spaces had been closed prior to mid-March.
9/14
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia announced that it will reopen on April 1. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
10/14
Jeff Gritchen | Orange County Register | Getty Images
Disneyland park and Disneyland California Adventure are looking to the final day of April 2021 for their big reopenings. A Touch of Disney, a food experience, opened at Disney California Adventure on March 18.
11/14
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images
"It's showtime!
AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday (March 19) as a bunch of theaters reopen in California. Even more theaters are expected to open by March 26 following a year when families stayed home and watched from their couches."
12/14
Bowers Museum
The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana reopened on Wednesday, March 17. Several exhibits are on view, including a large-scale show devoted to the Walt Disney archives. That exhibit, which includes movie props, costumes, and artifacts related to Disneyland, has been extended to June 20.
13/14
LACMA
The
Los Angeles County Museum of Art will have six new shows, including a Yoshitomo Nara exhibit, when it reopens on April 1.
14/14
Sean Teegarden Photography
Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park is looking to May for its reopening. No date has been given, but the theme park's boysenberry-focused food festival ends on May 2.