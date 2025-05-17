SoCal to be hit with heat wave beginning next week

Cooler temperatures and patchy drizzle were expected across Southern California this weekend, but forecasters say a prolonged heat wave will take hold next week, pushing highs into the triple digits in some inland areas.

A deep marine layer and cool conditions will linger through Saturday, with highs in the 60s and light drizzle possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Beginning Sunday, a high-pressure ridge is forecast to build over the region, triggering a steady warming trend.

"Next week is going to be a hot one and lasting at least two days longer than the previous heat wave," the NWS stated.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After highs reach the 70s on Sunday, a shallow marine layer could bring dense fog to coastal Los Angeles County Monday morning, but it's expected to clear quickly, forecasters said.

Temperatures across most areas are forecast to climb another 5 to 10 degrees by Monday afternoon. The western San Fernando Valley could near 90 degrees, up to 15 degrees warmer than Sunday.

Starting Tuesday, highs are expected to mirror the September-October heat waves, reaching the low 100s in the warmest valleys, the low 90s in downtown Los Angeles and the 80s in most other areas away from the coast, according to forecasters.

The conditions could warrant another round of heat advisories for the coastal valleys and possibly even parts of the interior coastal plain, according to the NWS.

Onshore flow is expected to return Thursday, bringing a gradual cooling trend heading into next weekend.