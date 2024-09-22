SoCal greeting first day of fall with warming trend

Sunday marks the beginning of the autumnal equinox but temperatures in Southern California will be more summerlike for the first day of fall.

A warming trend will greet the start of the new season in the Southland before temperatures subside, according to NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola.

“We’re going to take a little rollercoaster ride of temperatures up and then down as we head into the end of the week, but we’re going to start off this season on a warm note,” she said.

The slight increase in temps will be thanks to a ridge of high pressure resting off the coast of northern California. This high pressure will make for a warm and dry rest of the week, with temperatures reminiscent of summer.

“That’s going to peak (Monday), so tomorrow’s highs are going to be the warmest of the week,” Mendiola said. “Once that starts to shift off to the east, we’ll start to get a little bit of cooling.”

A system in the Pacific Northwest will help make way for a marine layer on our coast, allowing for cooler temperatures to close out the week.

“You’ve got temperatures coming down for the rest of the week by Friday, Saturday,” Mendiola said.