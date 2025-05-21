First Alert Forecast

SoCal's mini heat wave to end soon with the return of May Gray

Relief is on the way before the Memorial Day weekend.

By Helen Jeong

The latest heat wave that swept the Southern California region will peak Wednesday, with temperatures going as high as 16 degrees above average, forecasters said.

The Inland Empire as well as the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, San Gabriel Valleys are expected to sizzle with near-100-degree temperatures as a heat advisory will remain in effect through Friday 9 p.m.

“When we get to the hottest temperatures in Riverside, we are forecasting 96 degrees, 16 degrees above normal,” NBC Los Angeles Meteorologist Belen de Leon said. “In Downtown LA, the forecast is 88 degrees. That’s 14 degrees above normal.”

After the heat peak, temperatures will begin to come down Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for a pleasant Memorial Day weekend, de Leon said.

“In Van Nuys, we’ve got 96 degrees (Wednesday) and it's still a hot one on Friday, but through Saturday, the numbers will come down even more to 81 degrees, so that’s a difference of 15 degrees,” the meteorologist said. 

Before the cool-down, parts of Southern California, including San Joaquin Valley and Central Sierra Foothills, are under a fire weather watch through Thursday morning due to strong winds and low humidity.

