SoCal's rain arrived late this season, but more wet weather is on the way

Southern California may not have seen much rain this season, but the wet weather’s delayed arrival will be making a comeback this upcoming week.

A pair of storms is slated to douse the region with rain and possibly even mountain snow with back-to-back systems. NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said the first storm appears to bring a modest amount of rain while the second seems like it will bring more.

“It’s going to take some time to get here,” she said. “… It’s one of two storms we’ll see for the work week, but we’ve got even more following after that possible.

The first storm is expected to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday, making for a wet morning commute.

“What you could expect is pretty much that widespread light rain keeping it kind of gloomy out there,” Mendiola said. She added that thus far, it doesn’t look like the first storm will cause flooding.

The second storm is forecast to arrive sometime Wednesday to Thursday.

“The second one is looking a little bit stronger,” Mendiola said.

With the later storm comes wintery conditions, including lower temperatures and the chance for mountain snow. It’s currently unclear what elevations may get a fresh coating of powder.

“Just to prepare, maybe put the umbrella in your car for later this week if you maybe tend to forget,” Mendiola said.