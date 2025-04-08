Soccer coach charged with 2022 sexual assault after murder charge in death of teen boy

The soccer coach jailed on suspicion of murdering 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez was charged Tuesday with an additional count for an alleged sexual attack on a teen in 2022.

Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, was set to make an initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

He was charged Monday with first-degree murder for the death of Oscar, who was reported missing March 30 after his parents said he'd gone to visit Garcia Aquino in the Antelope Valley.

Garcia Aquino was initially arrested last week on an unrelated sexual assault case from 2024, in which Garcia Aquino allegedly attacked a 16-year-old at a home in Lancaster.

The 2022 case, which was investigated but never previously charged, involves an alleged sexual offense on a child 14 or 15 years old that police said took place at Garcia Aquino's former residence in Sylmar.

Law enforcement officials told NBCLA they received numerous calls from the public after requesting information on other unreported incidents involving the coach.