LAPD

Soccer coach questioned in 13 year old's death, arrested for 2024 sex assault

The family of Oscar Omar Hernandez said a soccer coach was the last person to see the 13-year-old while court records show the man was arrested by LAPD detectives

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A soccer coach identified by the family of a missing 13-year-old boy as the last person who had contact with the teen was questioned about the disappearance and booked on an unrelated sexual assault charge, according to law enforcement sources and court records.

The medical examiner in Ventura County confirmed the body found in a ditch in Oxnard earlier this week was that of Oscar Omar Hernandez. Police had said a body that appears to match the description of the teen.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The man in custody, Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, was arrested by LAPD detectives Wednesday morning on a warrant issued earlier that day in an unrelated sexual assault case that was investigated last year by the LA County Sheriff's Department.

"This individual has not been arrested or charged in connection with the Hernandez case," said LAPD Public Information Director Jennifer Forkish.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Our investigation is ongoing," she said.

Garcia Aquino failed to make an initial court appearance at the Criminal Courts Building in downtown LA on Friday and was expected to appear Monday.

He was being held in LA County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint in the 2024 investigation, Garcia Aquino faces a single count of assault with intent to commit another felony, which prosecutors allege was the attempted rape, sodomy or oral copulation of a man.

Records show the alleged assault took place in February 2024 and was investigated by the LA County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau.

Several law enforcement sources said the LA County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case in 2024 but did not file criminal charges for unknown reasons.

NBC LA requested a case memo from the DA's office, usually supplied on request, that would detail the office's decision in the case, but a spokesperson declined to provide it.

The DA's Office said late Friday it could not comment directly on the case, as it's an ongoing investigation.

Ventura County Apr 2

Teen found dead off road in Oxnard believed to be missing San Fernando Valley boy

Ventura County Apr 3

FBI and LAPD investigating death of missing 13-year-old

This article tagged under:

LAPDsan fernando valleyOxnard
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us