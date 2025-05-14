Social media influencer allegedly killed inside a beauty salon in Mexico

A social media influencer was allegedly shot and killed inside a beauty salon in Jalisco, Mexico, according to Mexican authorities.

The 23-year-old woman with an "active presence and influence on social media" was inside a beauty salon in Zapopan when a man entered and shot her with a firearm, Jalisco authorities said in a statement.

The state prosecutor's office confirmed the incident and indicated that Municipal Police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call through the emergency services confirming the victim's death.

Authorities have not revealed who the influencer was but reported that the Forensic Medical Service will transfer the victim's body to their facilities, where an autopsy will be performed, and official identification by family members is pending.

A Public Prosecutor's Office agent, in coordination with investigative police officers, is at the scene gathering testimony and evidence, authorities indicated.