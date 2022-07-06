SoFi Stadium

Crews Search for Person Seen Entering Artificial Lake Outside SoFi Stadium

Sheriff's department dive teams responded the NFL stadium early Wednesday after someone was seen entering the water.

Authorities responded to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday morning after a report that someone jumped in the property's artificial lake.
NBCLA

Authorities responded to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday morning after a report that someone jumped in the property's artificial lake.

Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The Inglewood Police Department was assisting in the investigation.

Video showed fire trucks and firefighters on one side of the lake in front of the stadium. Dive teams responded to the site.

No one has been located in the water, the county fire department said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

SoFi Stadium
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us