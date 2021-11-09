SoFi Stadium Seeking to Fill 2,000 Jobs

Veronica Perez was all smiles beneath her mask and red beret Tuesday afternoon. She made her her way through the hiring process at so-fi stadium.

Her enthusiasm, say job fair organizers, is definitely a plus.

"The pandemic," she said. "I was laid off from my job. So, anything helps."

She lost that job more than a year ago, she says, a food service position at LAX.

Making ends meet for her and her young children has not been easy.

She's looking for a cashier gig or customer service.

"I'm looking for better opportunities and open my job skills," she said.

There are more than 2,000 hospitality jobs up for grabs, says organizer Adine Forman. These are the folks who keep fans comfortable, fed and hydrated during games and concerts.

There are jobs as concession stand attendants, cooks, and suite runners, said Forman, the executive director of Hospitality Training Academy. ​There are warehouse jobs and 800 cook positions.

If you work four consecutive events in a row, you get a $150 signing bonus.

By midday, the line of hundreds had dwindled to a handful. Like other employers, this one is faced with some interesting challenges.

Although the numbers of people actively seeking employment have gone up in recent weeks, big companies, even prestigious ones, like so-fi stadium, still struggle to generate interest.

"We're paying anywhere from over $15 an hour to $24.50 an hour," Forman said.