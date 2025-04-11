Soil test finds high level of lead in Eaton burn area

Preliminary soil sample testing in the Eaton Fire burn area revealed a high percentage of lead, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

These results, released Thursday, come as residents in the affected areas are looking to rebuild their homes.

According to the department, representative soil sampling involves collecting soil samples from different areas affected by the fire to assess contamination levels, such as ash or chemicals, and understand the overall impact on the environment.

The preliminary findings and accompanying analysis can be found on the Public Health Post-Fire Assessment page under sections titled Outdoor Soil – Yards and Outdoor Soil – Ash/Soot.

The sampling of the soil was taken during a four-week period, roughly a month after the wildfires broke out.

The samples were taken from several parcels around Altadena including properties that were completely destroyed, partially damaged and others that were still completely intact in and around the burn area.

According to the department, these levels of lead are above the health-based screening thresholds from parcels within intact homes downwind of the Eaton Fire.

Officials say soil samples were also collected about a mile outside of the burn zone.

The areas with the highest levels of lead were around the Normandie Heights area, a neighborhood in Pasadena.

Roux Inc., the company that conducted the testing, said that they did not sample all the way into Pasadena.

Officials believe that the source of the lead is paint, given that the homes in Altadena were built prior to 1975 and many of them used lead-based paint.

According to public health officials, levels that exceed screening thresholds doesn’t necessarily mean that clean up is required, but they do suggest the need for further assessments.

“We’re also coordinating with the county to explore options for more targeted lead soil testing in the most affected areas downwind of the Eaton Fire,” Nichole Quick with the department of public health said. “We’re making these requests because lead is a dangerous neurotoxin and even low levels in the body, especially in children, can cause long lasting harm.”

According to preliminary findings in the Palisades Fire area, testing found “localized chemical impacts to soil above health-based screening thresholds,” however there was no evidence of widespread contamination from fire-related chemicals.

The county said that they are trying to be as fully transparent with residents who are trying to come back to these neighborhoods and repopulate.