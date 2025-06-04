Somber procession honors fallen Baldwin Park police officer

The body of fallen Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros was transported to a Covina cemetery in a procession on Tuesday held in his memory.

The glow of flashing sirens illuminated the 10 Freeway as the procession made its way to its destination. A stretch of law enforcement cruisers and motorcycles traveled from Los Angeles to Forest Lawn cemetery for the somber occasion.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With an American flag draped over Riveros’ casket, the hearse transporting Riveros was greeted with cheers and tears as community members lined the streets to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 35-year-old police officer, who was with the force for nine years, was fatally shot on the job on Saturday while responding to a call of an armed man on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

"Our officer was an amazing man," said Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez. "He was an avid snowboarder, a Dodger fan. One of the interesting things I found, he would travel and go see the Dodgers play at Stadiums across the United States."

Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, 22, was arrested in connection with Riveros’ death, as well as with the shooting death of 43-year-old Darius Wong. Law enforcement said the suspect shot Wong over a parking dispute, prompting Riveros and a colleague to respond to the scene.

Riveros and fellow officer Anthony Pimentel were shot by Medina-Berumen upon arrival, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both officers were hospital and Riveros succumbed to his injuries; Pimentel has since been released from the hospital.

The man who was shot allegedly by the gunman accused of fatally shooting a Baldwin Park police officer was killed over a parking dispute, the victim’s brother says. Camilla Rambaldi reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.