Some business owners dealing with damages left by 10 Freeway fire

After a massive fire damaged one of the busiest freeways in the state, business owners who stored some of their merchandise in the area are assessing the damages left behind.

As the clean up process continues, some downtown business owners want to get as close as possible to see what they can salvage.

“I storage plastic shelves in pallets. The whole thing caught fire,” Manuel Arriagada, a business owner, said. “The flame came from the other side and ended at my business.”

Arriagada, who manufactures underground sprinkler systems, says the fire destroyed his warehouse.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I have many projects coming in in the next few weeks and I’m not going to be able to supply it. So it’s a big loss for me. It’s a big loss,” Arriagada said.

Two hundred thousand dollars in equipment gone. And even more was damaged for Rudy Serafin, owner of Serafin Distribution.

“We sell boxes, and bubble wrap and things like that,” Serafin said. “I lost about $800,000 dollars in merchandise, plus my trucks and everything.”

He’s praying the city offers some kind of help to get the impacted business back on track.

“I always try to do the best for my family, give them a good home but it’s tough but I think God will take care of me,” Serafin said.

The city is asking residents to take public transportation whenever possible.

Metro has added additional buses and trains along with alternate routes.