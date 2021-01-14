Some Democrats in Congress Are Worried Their Colleagues Might Kill Them

There are particular concerns about some newly-elected members who have espoused extremist views

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

In the aftermath of last week’s deadly assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, members of Congress are expressing something once unthinkable: that some of their own colleagues may be endangering their lives. Not in a rhetorical sense, but in a direct and immediate way.

“It’s the most poisonous I’ve ever seen,” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., told NBC News in an interview. “There’s the overall sense that maybe if some of them have guns, and likely the ones who are more into conspiracy theories and QAnon with the pedophilic Satanic rings, are we safe from them?”

Since the deadly riot on January 6, lawmakers have suggested — not, so far, backed up by evidence — that far right colleagues may have helped plan or guide the attack itself. There are particular concerns about some newly-elected members who have espoused extremist views, including comments supportive of the QAnon libel that accuses perceived enemies of Trump of being part of a child abusing cult.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 2 hours ago

15-Year-Old Boy Believed to be Second in LA County to Die of Rare Condition Associated With COVID-19

NBCUniversal 2 hours ago

NBCU Academy Launches to Boost Journalism Education for Diverse Students

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us