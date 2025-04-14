Los Angeles

Some DMV offices to open an hour early for Real ID applicants

On Wednesdays DMV office hours at the participating locations will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By City News Service

With less than a month before travelers will need to show a Real ID before boarding commercial flights in the U.S., 18 state DMV offices will open one hour early, four days a week through June 7 to serve appointment-only customers seeking the federally mandated cards.

This includes eight DMV offices in Los Angeles and Orange counties, which will open at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and devote the early hour exclusively to patrons with Real ID appointments.

The federal Real ID Act goes into effect May 7 and the cards will also be required to enter federal buildings and military installations.    

Compliance with the law -- which was passed in 2005 as part of the response to the 9/11 attacks -- has been delayed multiple times since the original 2008 deadline.

But now that the deadline is near, and ahead of the Spring-Summer vacation season, many people are scrambling to get what will essentially be a revamped Driver's License.    

“We're excited to offer Californians earlier hours this spring and summer,” state DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “These additional appointments will make it easier than ever to obtain a REAL ID.”

Information on the documents necessary to obtain a Real ID is available at dmv.ca.gov.

Here are the hour-early offices in Los Angeles and Orange counties:

  • Arleta, 14400 Van Nuys Blvd.
  • Costa Mesa, 650 W. 19th St.
  • Culver City, 11400 W. Washington Blvd.
  • Glendale, 1335 W. Glenoaks Blvd.
  • Pasadena, 49 S. Rosemead Blvd.
  • San Clemente, 2727 Via Cascadita
  • Van Nuys, 14920 Vanowen St.
  • Westminster, 13700 Hoover St.

