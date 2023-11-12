Some LA school bus routes to take detour in wake of 10 Freeway closure

Some school bus routes and five Los Angeles school campuses in proximity to the site of a fire that indefinitely shut down a portion of the 10 Freeway near downtown will be impacted by delays as crews work to make repairs.

Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), said in a press conference Sunday that schools will remain open Monday and the days after despite the freeway closure.

“We’re going to try to provide students with a degree of normalcy, not only educationally speaking, but a lot of our students, due to their socio-economic conditions, they depend on the breakfast and lunch and enrichment activities that we provide as school systems,” he said. “It is our first priority to maintain all schools open.”

He added that parents and guardians of students whose bus routes typically travel through the impacted area will receive communication on the change of that route. Service will continue to be provided throughout the time of repairs.

Additionally, Carvalho said the district identified five campuses that will be significantly impacted by the closure. They are:

Ninth Street Elementary School

20th Street Elementary School

Metropolitan Continuation High School

Inner-City Arts

Para Los Niños charter school

An important message regarding the closure of the I-10 Freeway. For more information, visit https://t.co/EXofG7gTWk and prepare alternative routes by visiting https://t.co/6V5vKAE9bP. pic.twitter.com/12M7x1omfx — Alberto M. Carvalho (@LAUSDSup) November 13, 2023

“We expect some degree of delay impacting a significant number of students throughout the day [Monday] and over the next days and perhaps, weeks, depending on the pace of repair of the freeway,” the superintendent said.

Households that have questions about the change in bus routes for students impacted can call 1-800-LA-BUSES (522-8737) for more information.

An early morning fire Saturday in the 1700 block of East 14th Street prompted the closure of the freeway. The investigation into the blaze is ongoing. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.