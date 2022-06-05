VENTURA COUNTY

Son Arrested After Discovery of Mother's Remains in Camarillo Dumpster

The 62-year-old victim's remains were found in a trash bin outside the Camarillo apartment she shared with her son.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Deputies at the scene of a slaying in Camarillo.
A 25-year-old Ventura County man was arrested in the death of his mother, whose body was found in a trash bin. 

The remains of Tomoko Hoetzlein, 62, were found Friday in the trash bin outside the Camarillo apartment she shared with her son. David Hoetzlein was arrested on suspicion of murder after the grim discovery, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said. 

Authorities responded to the apartment complex early Friday in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade. 

After finding the remains, deputies arrested David Hoetzlein in his apartment. 

“Evidence was located during the investigation, which connected David to the murder of his mother,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. 

He is being held in lieu of a $3 million bond. Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. 

It was not immediately clear whether he was an attorney. 

