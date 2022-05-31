Son of Rapper DJ Quik Charged With Murder in Downey Shooting Death

The son of Los Angeles rapper DJ Quik has been charged with murder in the death of a 33-year-old man in Downey.

David M. Blake Jr., 27, was arrested May 26 in Porter Ranch in connection with the death of Julio Cardoza following a fight a day earlier in the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue in Downey. Blake was charged with murder and also faces an allegation of personal use of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Blake, who was in a nearby car, allegedly shot and killed Cardoza and drove away, the DA's office said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether Blake has an attorney.

Blake Jr. worked as a a "council liaison" to embattled former Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, according to pay and city records.

A civil court judge Friday found that four illegal votes were cast for Galvan in the June 2021 municipal election in Compton that he won with a single vote. A court filing said that Galvan's opponent in the race for Compton's Second Council District was, in fact, the true winner.

Compton Mayor Emma Sharif said she was shocked. Jonathan Gozalez reports May 27, 2022.

The finding by LA Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court said that after deducting the illegal votes from Galvan's total, candidate Andre Spicer, who had contested the election results, was the person actually elected with a legal vote count of 854 to 851.

Spicer was to be sworn in Tuesday.