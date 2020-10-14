South Bay Man to Plead Guilty to Lying About White Supremacist Membership

A former member of two white supremacist organizations has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for failing to disclose his past membership in two hate groups in order to obtain a security clearance and employment at a defense contractor, it was announced Wednesday.

Decker Hayes Ramsay, 23, of Rolling Hills, agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of making false statements, according to his plea agreement, filed Wednesday in federal court in Los Angeles.

According to the agreement, in April 2018, Ramsay knowingly andn willfully made a materially false statement on an Electronic Questionnaire for Investigations Processing, which is used by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's National Background Investigations Bureau as part of its background investigation of prospective federal employees and contractors.

Ramsay submitted an e-QIP as part of his application for employment at a defense contractor, named in court documents as Company 1, in a job that required him to obtain a national security clearance, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

As part of the background investigation, applicants for security clearances are required to certify that they “understand that a knowing and willful false statement on this form can be punished by fine or imprisonment or both,” the plea agreement states.

Ramsay admitted that he falsely represented on his e-QIP that he had never been a member of an organization that advocates or practices commission of acts of force or violence to discourage others from exercising their constitutional rights.

In reality, according to federal authorities, Ramsay previously belonged to Vanguard America, a white supremacist group that opposes multiculturalism and believes that the United States should be an exclusively white nation. He also belonged to Aryan Underground, a white supremacist group established in 2017 that upheld Nazi ideology.

Ramsay admitted that he lied on the form in order to obtain employment. His false statement was material because, as a result of it, Ramsay obtained a security clearance that he might have otherwise not received had he been truthful about his white supremacist ties, prosecutors said.

Ramsay is expected to make his initial court appearance in downtown Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Upon entering his guilty plea, he will face up to five years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.