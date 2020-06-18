South Bay Piers Are Back Open

Piers in Redondo, Manhattan, and Hermosa Beaches are back open after shuttering months ago during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beachgoers are free to start walking along the pier to enjoy the spray of the sea, but some restrictions are to remain in place.

Redondo Beach

The Redondo Beach Pier, along with some dining establishments, are open, but there are restrictions. Visitors must maintain six feet apart, and wear face coverings.

The following restaurants were open for pick up orders, but owners asked that people call ahead: El Torito, Jade Snow (coffee, frozen desserts, snacks), and The Shrimp Lover.

Hermosa Beach

The Hermosa Beach Pier opened June 15. Gatherings are not allowed, and visitors have to wear a face mask as well as maintain social distancing.

Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach Pier also reopened June 15, with restrictions. Face masks and social distancing were also required at Manhattan Beach Pier. You can learn more about beach restrictions here.