South Gate Father Sentenced for Murdering His 5-Month-Old Daughter

A South Gate man who pleaded no contest to murdering his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison.

Jose Francisco Aleman -- who was 22 at the time of the crime and is now 26 -- pleaded no contest last Sept. 1 to second-degree murder for the Feb. 23, 2019, death of his daughter, Selena.

The baby died from abusive blunt force head trauma, according to records from the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

South Gate police officers responded at about 5 a.m. that day to a call of a baby not breathing at a home in the 8000 block of California Avenue and saw paramedics performing life-saving efforts on the girl, who died at the

scene, Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said soon afterward.

Aleman was arrested less than two weeks later following an "exhaustive investigation,'' according to a statement released by the sheriff's department following his arrest.

He has remained behind bars since then.