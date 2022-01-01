South Gate Woman Killed in Freeway Transition Crash in Gardena

A 33-year-old South Gate woman was killed Saturday morning in a fiery SUV crash on a freeway transition road in Gardena, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the transition road from the northbound 405 Freeway to the southbound 110 Freeway, according to Officer F. Ayala-Alvarez of the California Highway Patrol, who investigated at the scene.

The woman was driving a 2002 Acura MDX on the transition road at an unknown rate of speed when the SUV veered to the left, struck the concrete median wall on the south side of the road and overturned onto the concrete median, Ayala-Alvarez said.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and a witness told the CHP the SUV burst into flames.

"The driver was alert and responsive while being tended to by medical personnel, and was transported by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Hospital," the officer said. "The driver passed away while receiving medical care at the hospital due to her injuries sustained in the traffic collision."

The victim's name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Drugs and/or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, Ayala-Alvarez said.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call Ayala-Alvarez at the South Los Angeles CHP office at 424-551-4000.