Northbound 110 Freeway shut down in South LA following deadly tanker truck crash

One person is dead and two others were hurt after a tanker truck carrying fuel crashed into several cars on the 110 Freeway in the Florence area.

All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles are shut down from Century Boulevard to Manchester Boulevard as hazard crews work to overturn the big rig and remove fuel from it. Meanwhile, an emergency team is working to remove the driver whose body got stuck in a vehicle involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The name of the person who was killed in the crash was not revealed. The two others who were hurt with minor injuries were described as a 45-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday after for reasons still under investigation, the tanker truck crashed into several cars on the freeway.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Video from the scene showed the tanker truck turned over to its side and at least two stalled cars on the freeway with damage to them. Another vehicle was seen wedged under the big rig.

An estimated 500 to 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled onto the freeway.

The investigation remains underway. It is unclear when the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway will reopen.