Immigration

South LA activist urges Black community to denounce federal immigration raids

“We cannot afford to sit this out. I know some people are saying, ‘Well, it’s not our issue.’ It is,” activist Baba Akili said

By Alex Rozier and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

As more videos make the rounds on social media of federal agents detaining individuals in apparent immigration raids, one South Los Angeles leader who was a prominent voice during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations is calling on the Black community to join him in denouncing the operations.

Baba Akili, a prominent community activist, has participated in recent demonstrations in opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration raids. While he continues to protest the cause, he’s calling on the Black community to join him in speaking out.

“We are solidly behind the need to fight back,” he said. “We are solidly behind the need to express our opposition to what’s going on.

Over the weekend, there was a display of unity between the Black and Brown communities when the group Connecting Compton held a solidarity ride to oppose the raids. It’s the kind of action Akili said he’d like to see more of.

“We cannot afford to sit this out. I know some people are saying, ‘Well, it’s not our issue.’ It is,” he said. “There is an argument that has been developed in this community: ‘Well, they never supported us,’ or ‘They voted for Trump,’ or ‘They’re displacing us.’ That’s real, but it is not always right.”

Akili said he can sense the fear people have in South Los Angeles.

“You can see it with the street vendors,” he said. “You can see it with the people who are taking care of our children, cutting our lawns, making sure that our food is prepared and served.”

It’s for this reason that Akili will join other Black leaders and organizations in South Los Angeles on Tuesday to continue speaking out against the operations. That press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

