South Los Angeles

South LA auto parts store burglarized

By City News Service

A man walks outside an AutoZone store in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Sergio Flores | Bloomberg | Getty Images

An AutoZone store in the Vermont Vista section of South Los Angeles was burglarized early Monday morning, possibly in connection with a street takeover, authorities said.

Officers responded at 4:25 a.m. Monday to a burglary call in the 9800 block of South Hoover Street and found evidence merchandise had been removed from the premises, but no suspects, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An unknown number of people were involved, possibly during or after a street takeover by rogue motorists, an officer said.

