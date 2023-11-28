8-year-old girl dies days after crash that killed mother at South LA bus stop

An 8-year-old girl who was struck in a crash that killed her mother at a South Los Angeles bus stop has died days after the Thanksgiving Day tragedy.

Authorities told NBCLA Tuesday that the girl died at the hospital, where she was transported Thursday in critical condition.

She was walking with her mother just after 1 p.m. Thursday when a suspected drunken driver left a liquor store on Western Avenue near 83rd Street and collided with another driver, who was speeding, police said. The speeding driver then struck 26-year-old Alma Letecia Aragon, who was with her 8-year-old daughter.

Witnesses described a horrific scene at the bus stop, where they found the unresponsive 8-year-old girl near bushes.

"I saw a mother on the ground, screaming for her baby," one witness said. "Her last word was, 'baby.'"

The mother and her child were either on the bus stop bench or nearby when they were struck. Aragon died later that day. The bench was dislodged from the sidewalk by the force of the crash.

One driver suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators were looking for security camera video that might provide more details about the crash.

No arrests were reported Tuesday.