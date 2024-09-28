South LA

South LA community advocates for safety and sanitation improvements at Wetlands Park

More than 500 people signed a petition asking the city to install proper bathrooms at the park.

By Brittany Hope

Safety and sanitation improvements are headed to a popular park in South LA after community members say they have been asking city leaders to make needed changes.

The South LA Wetlands Park is north of Slauson Avenue between San Pedro Street and Avalon Boulevard, just east of the 110 Freeway.

More than 500 people signed a petition circulating online asking officials to install proper restrooms at the park, enhance security measures and improve the quality of the water of the wetlands for the animals.

Victor Vasquez, who organized the petition, said the park has been neglected for many years.

"When it opened, it was a new green space in the inner city, something that's rare to come by," said Vasquez.

Adriana Cabrera, the president of the Central Alameda Neighborhood Council, wrote a letter to Mayor Karen Bass' office as well.

"A lot of us struggle with health problems because we don't have access to green spaces," said Cabrera. " We don't even have safe spaces where we can walk our dogs."

Another big concern for community members is lighting. People were spotted at a local South LA park participating in recreational activities in complete darkness.

There is also a large, abandoned building on the park property. City Councilmember Curren Price's office says the structure was once a bus yard with "historical significance." A spokesperson says it is one of the oldest tilt-up buildings in the city and has asbestos inside.

The Office of Councilmember Price and the Department of Recreation and Parks are now being tasked to create a master plan for the wetlands, including the old structure.

