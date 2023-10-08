South LA

South LA community demands cleanup along Figueroa corridor

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community members in South Los Angeles are calling for motels along Figueroa Street to be shut down due to safety concerns like sex trafficking, drugs and prostitution.

Activists marched on Saturday, saying that their neighborhood has been overlooked and left out of critical social and economic investments.

They want to remove several motels along the Figueroa corridor and transform them into affordable housing, libraries and green spaces for children to play.

The Los Angeles city council president pro-tem Marqueece Harris-Dawson said in a statement that the city has sent one motel a revocation notice, demolished another, and filed a lawsuit against a third for being a sex-trafficking hub.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us