South LA community demands cleanup along Figueroa corridor

Community members in South Los Angeles are calling for motels along Figueroa Street to be shut down due to safety concerns like sex trafficking, drugs and prostitution.

Activists marched on Saturday, saying that their neighborhood has been overlooked and left out of critical social and economic investments.

They want to remove several motels along the Figueroa corridor and transform them into affordable housing, libraries and green spaces for children to play.

The Los Angeles city council president pro-tem Marqueece Harris-Dawson said in a statement that the city has sent one motel a revocation notice, demolished another, and filed a lawsuit against a third for being a sex-trafficking hub.