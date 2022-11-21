South LA Eco-Lab Receives $35 Million For Climate Projects

The group of environmental and economic development projects in South Los Angeles, received a $35 million grant from Transformative Climate Communities grant on Monday from the California Strategic Growth Council.

The grant, combined with $24.6 million in funding from the city of Los Angeles, Metro and other partners, results in a $60 million investment in climate projects in South LA.

"South Los Angeles is the heart of LA, and this investment will set our sights on what tomorrow should look like in a community with big dreams for the future,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "This grant is a big step toward building the South LA that residents have envisioned for years, with improved quality of life, public health, and access to economic opportunity.''

The lab plans to invest in infrastructure projects such as Streets LA Cool Pavement and EV Car Share. Encompassing a nearly four-square mile radius, the project is set for completion in 2028.

Connie Llanos, interim general manager of the city's Department of Transportation, said that the project is an example of "an example of what can happen when we let communities lead and identify the projects that best meet their needs.''

"This grant helps us expand on our commitment to deliver Universal Basic Mobility for South LA and deliver much-needed improvements for local residents including safer streets, cleaner air, and more options to get where they need to go reliably and affordably,'' Llanos said.